Celebrating winter at Timber Ridge Ski Area

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- It’s February, and although we’ve had a bit of a warm up lately, we love opportunities to be outside, where we can enjoy the winter season. Timber Ridge Ski Area in Gobles, between Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids, is a convenient place to get out in the elements, have a ball and the enjoy the snow.

eightWest went to Timber Ridge and got a little lesson in snow making not too long ago. This weekend,Timber Ridge is celebrating WinterFest. There will skiing, tubing, snowboarding, and special events.

WinterFest is a fun winter party, this year’s theme is “Team USA”. It will feature lots of races, live music in the SnowShoe Lounge, a costume contest, tug of war and a torch parade on the slopes.

While we don’t have a ton of snow on the ground if you look out your window, the folks at Timber Ridge are busy with their snow machines. They just recommend you watch their website, timberridgeski.com for updates about the weather and the event.

Timber Ridge Ski Area • 07500 23 1/2 Street, • Gobles, Michigan • 49055

Business Office: (269) 694-9449 24 Hour Snow Phone: (269) 694-9158

http://www.timberridgeski.com/index.php

