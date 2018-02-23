Collision with semi kills 1 in Allegan Co.

MARTIN, Mich. (WOOD) — Southbound US-131 in Allegan County was shut down for hours Friday after a man was hit by a semitractor-trailer.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday on US-131 in Martin Township. Witnesses reported a man got out of his vehicle around mile marker 55 and walked near oncoming traffic before the collision with a semi.

The victim is identified as a 48-year-old male from the Vicksburg area.

Authorities said alcohol and drugs don’t appear to be a factor in the collision.

A second crash happened near the location of the fatal collision, but details on a cause or injuries sustained weren’t immediately available.

