Flooding closes Grand River in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The City of Grand Rapids has closed all portions of the Grand River within the city’s boundaries to recreational use.

The closure of the Grand River is intended to keep community members and emergency response personnel safe during the rising waters.

Widespread flooding across West Michigan has prompted multiple road closures and emergency situation preparations. Shelters have been opened in Kent, Barry and Kalamazoo counties to assist those who have been displaced by floodwater.

A press conference will be held at 5:15 p.m. Friday to update citizens on flood conditions in the city.

