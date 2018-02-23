Floodwaters running through Plainfield Twp.





PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Late Friday afternoon, Mike Arsulowicz went out and did what so many will on a Friday night: he bought a pizza for dinner.

But instead of driving, he had to use a canoe to get the food back home.

Canoe is the only way in and out right now for some living along the Grand River in Plainfield Township. One man who’s lived here for 68 years says this is the 2nd worst flooding he’s ever seen, only behind 2013. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/2QjmseiQI4 — Evan Dean (@_EvanDean) February 23, 2018

His house along the Grand River south of Belmont is among those surrounded by water. He’s lived there for 25 years and has only seen waters rise this high one other time.

“In 2013, when we got water in the house, we had one inch,” Arsulowicz said.

The water got in despite his home being built several feet above the ground. The water damage in 2013 forced his family to tear out their carpeting and redo the plumbing.

This year, the water has seeped into the crawl space — but that’s it so far. He’s hoping it stays that way when the river crests.

“It’s so nice out on the river usually, that it’s well worth it,” Arsulowicz said of the flooding. “Like right now, hauling groceries there and a hot pizza and stuff like that — it’s kind of fun for a day or two. Then it gets real old.”

The water wasn’t reaching just homes in Kent County. Leonard Field along the Thornapple River in Ada was completely underwater Friday morning. Further upstream at the Cascade Dam, the fast-moving floodwaters created a spectacle of crashing water.

“The water’s higher than I think I’ve ever seen it in 26 years,” Charles Grayson said.

Grayson works nearby and was drawn to the dam after an alarm started sounding. Officials said it was not an emergency, but rather sounding because water levels through the dam were changing.

While Arsulowicz and his neighbors have faced flooding before and are comfortable staying at their homes, emergency officials in Kent County said homeowners who do feel endangered by the water along the river should evacuate.

If they need help doing so, they can call 911. More than 100 people had already evacuated their homes in Kent County by late Friday morning.

