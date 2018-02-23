Former Kentwood schools custodian headed to trial

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP — A former Kentwood Public Schools custodian accused of raping a teen-aged girl who was later found dead will now stand trial in a separate rape case.

Quinn James, 42, was ordered to stand trial on felony charges of third-degree sexual assault and assault in an alleged rape from 2014.

James’ defense attorney questioned why Kent County prosecutors waited until recently to file the old rape charge after saying there was “insufficient evidence” to pursue the case four years ago.

Attorney Jonathan Schildgen said he heard no new evidence on Friday.

“They didn’t believe her then, they don’t believe her now,” Schildgen said of the victim. “I would argue Mr. James is being held in some ways illegally while they investigate him for some other crime in some other case, some other place.”

The other alleged crime: James was accused of repeatedly raping 16-year-old Mujey Dumbuya, an East Kentwood High School student, last summer.

Dumbuya was set to testify against James in April, but disappeared last month before her body found four days later in Kalamazoo.

Detectives have not identified James as a person of interest in her death, but his attorney said police are unfairly treating him as one.

Dumbuya’s family, through an attorney, said they wonder why prosecutors didn’t pursue the old case against James back then, and whether that could have prevented her rape and death.

Not long after Dumbuya’s death, Kent County prosecutors charged James with the rape from four years ago.

The victim in that case said she was 18 when he raped her at his home. She said they had been friends for about a year, that he often bought her things, but that she had refused his advances.

She had gone to his apartment, she said, to break off their friendship, though she also asked him for at least $2,000 so she could travel to Atlanta.

“Give it to me or I’ll take it,” she quoted him as saying before he raped her in his bedroom.

She said he choked her and threatened to kill her.

“I was thinking if I would have panicked, he would have killed me, and then nobody would know where I was at,” she said.

After the rape, he drove her to a nearby restaurant, where she called police from the bathroom, she said.

James’ attorney said police found no physical evidence that the victim was in the suspect’s bedroom.

Prosecutors wouldn’t say why they waited until now to charge James in the old case.

James’ attorney said his client is innocent in both cases.

Kentwood Public Schools has defended its hiring of James as a groundskeeper despite a criminal record that included convictions for a 1991 armed robbery in Grand Rapids and two counts of prisoner in possession of a weapon from 2003.

The district has said his job did not play a role in meeting Dumbuya.

