Free program helping first-time moms in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Being a first time mom can be overwhelming, that’s why the Kent County Health Department has a program set up to help provide free support and education to families in our community. The Nurse-Family Partnership is a free home visiting program for pregnant women in Grand Rapids, Kentwood and Wyoming. And it’s not just for moms with newborns, the program continues until the child turns two.

The goal is to improve mom’s health and pregnancy outcomes, the health and development of the baby, and support moms to achieve their goals. While moms are in the program, registered nurses walk alongside them to provide support, education, and connections to resources in the community, meet families where they are and develop a relationship.

LEARN MORE

Kent County Health Department

616-632-7058

