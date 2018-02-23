Get a closer look at short track with virtual reality

Experience short track in a whole new way with virtual reality.

Step inside the Olympic Oval at the Gangnueng Ice Arena in PyeongChang where short track and speed skating events are held.

Virtual reality captures all of the action and excitement behind the scenes that the cameras don’t always show on television.

The clips below allow you to get a closer look inside the Oval to check out all the action before, during and after men’s and women’s short track events.

Men’s short track

Women’s short track

Throughout the Winter Olympics, NBC will be rolling out over 50 hours of live virtual reality content.

Virtual reality sponsored by Intel True VR has made the process of accessing the content rather simple.

Gone are the days of needing goggles and extra equipment, all you need is your smartphone device.

Just download the NBC Sports VR app directly to your phone and that’s it! Now you can dive into the wide world of virtual reality.

Here’s the full programming schedule so you never miss a moment of the action.

Full VR programming schedule

Date Coverage Time (ET) Fri., Feb. 9 Opening Ceremony 8 p.m.* Alpine Skiing (Men’s Downhill – Training) 9 p.m. Sat., Feb. 10 Alpine Skiing (Men’s Downhill) 9 p.m. Sun., Feb. 11 Curling (Mixed Doubles Semifinal) 7:05 p.m. Mon., Feb. 12 Curling (Mixed Doubles Semifinal) 6:05 a.m. Snowboard Halfpipe (Women’s Final) 8 p.m. Snowboard Halfpipe (Men’s Qualifying) 11 p.m. Tues., Feb. 13 Snowboard Halfpipe (Men’s Final) 8:30 p.m. Wed., Feb. 14 Figure Skating (Pairs’ Free) 8:30 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 15 Skeleton (Men’s Final) 7:30 p.m. Fri., Feb. 16 Skeleton (Women’s Runs) 6:20 a.m. Figure Skating (Men’s Free) 8 p.m. Sat., Feb. 17 Short Track (Men’s and Women’s) 5 a.m. Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom) 8:15 p.m. Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom) 11:45 p.m. Sun., Feb. 18 — — Mon., Feb. 19 Ski Jumping (Men’s LH Team) 7:30 a.m. Figure Skating (Ice Dance) 8 p.m. Tues., Feb. 20 Alpine Skiing (Women’s Downhill) 9 p.m. Wed., Feb. 21 Ice Hockey (Women’s Gold Medal Final) 11:10 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 22 Big Air (Women’s Final) 7:30 p.m. Fri., Feb. 23 Big Air (Men’s Final) 8 p.m. Sat., Feb. 24 Ice Hockey (Men’s Gold Medal Final) 11:10 p.m. Sun., Feb. 25 Closing Ceremony 8 p.m.*

*Indicates same-day delay

