Kent Co. Prosecutor: ‘Unprecedented’ amount of school threats

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kent County have spent a lot of time over the past week investigating false threats of terrorism.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker called it unprecedented. Becker said the number of threats received in Kent County since the school shooting in Parkland, Florida is unlike anything he’s ever seen.

In the last week, the prosecutor’s office has charged three people with making a false report of terrorism and are still investigating more.

“The biggest thing we want to convey out of all this is under Michigan law, just the simple statement, making a statement like this is a crime and it’s a very serious crime. It’s a 20-year felony,” Becker said.

From questioning to search warrants, police say they will fully investigate each threat.

“All you have to do is convey it in some form or way,” he said. “Text messages, Facebook, verbally, over the phone, whatever it may be. Any of those instances where someone else hears you making a comment like that, it can be a crime.”

Becker said things can get serious very fast during the investigation of these threats.

The following threats are being investigated by police:

On Monday, a 17-year-old student at Kent Education Center reportedly told a teacher in front of the class that he “was going to make this one the next Florida shooting.” He was arrested and charged with false report of terrorism.

A Caledonia High School student was reported as saying “I was practicing for school,” while watching a video of himself shooting a rifle. He was not charged in the incident.

Michigan State Police received information from the “Say Something” app indicating a Grand Rapids Catholic Central student made threats of a school shooting last Thursday. The investigation of the 17-year-old continues.

Martin Hernandez, 23, is accused of sending a text with a picture of an AR-15 rifle and other texts telling workers not to show up at work Tuesday. The former employee of Clean Planet Recycling has been charged with a false report of terrorism.

A 10-year-old Aberdeen Elementary School student was suspended after he allegedly threatened to bomb his school and kill everyone inside. This incident is still under investigation.

A 17-year-old employee of Raybrook Manor was charged with a false report of terrorism after he allegedly threatened to shoot it and certain people there.

Grand Rapids Christian High School was closed Friday, but staff received a text stating someone was going to shoot up the school today. The incident is under investigation.

On Friday, a 13-year-old Grand Rapids Public Schools student threatened to shoot up a school. While investigating, police received two additional reports of threats made by students, all of which were from minors.

