LaBarge Dam at risk of breaking

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials are concerned the LaBarge Dam in Caledonia Township is at risk of breaking.
On Friday, a worker noticed the hill holding the water back became saturated after a breach upstream in the Hastings area.
Due to concerns the water compromised the integrity of the berm, sand was brought in to help reinforce it.
If the dam were to breach, emergency alerts would go out immediately and it could prompt evacuations.
Emergency personnel are on standby if it doesn’t, but officials remain confident the dam will hold.