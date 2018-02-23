LaBarge Dam at risk of breaking

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials are concerned the LaBarge Dam in Caledonia Township is at risk of breaking.

On Friday, a worker noticed the hill holding the water back became saturated after a breach upstream in the Hastings area.

Crews warning area residents about the 84th Street dam and worries that it could break. All indications are that it’s unlikely bet there is water seepage. Emergency reinforcement underway. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/DSwBe47xzz — Leon Hendrix (@LeonHendrix) February 24, 2018

Due to concerns the water compromised the integrity of the berm, sand was brought in to help reinforce it.

If the dam were to breach, emergency alerts would go out immediately and it could prompt evacuations.

Emergency personnel are on standby if it doesn’t, but officials remain confident the dam will hold.

