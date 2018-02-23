Local state of emergency declared in Berrien Co.

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — Berrien County officials have declared a local state of emergency due to severe flooding throughout the county.

The local state of emergency was announced around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, which notified state officials the county is experiencing issues that are taxing the county’s resources.

>>Inside woodv.com: Full 2018 flood coverage | River conditions

It is the first part of tracking activity and damage if the need to ask for state or federal assistance arises.

A Berrien County release said the record-setting levels of the Saint Joseph River have crested and are stable. The release said no residents or infrastructure appear to be in immediate danger.

Information on resources and help available within the county is listed on the city’s website.

Ionia and Newaygo counties declared local state of emergencies earlier in the week. Severe flooding has closed multiple roads across West Michigan.

