ME: Ionia Co. man killed by collision with vehicle

DANSBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have determined the death of a man found dead in an Ionia County road was caused by a collision with a vehicle.

An autopsy report determined 29-year-old Nicholas Hoppes, of Portland, was hit by a northbound vehicle between 2 and 4 a.m. Monday while walking down Charlotte Highway in Dansby Township. The vehicle left the scene before police arrived.

Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to contact the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office at 616.527.5737 or Silent Observer at 616.527.0107.

