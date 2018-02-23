People rescued from homes along Kalamazoo River





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Flood waters are rising in Kalamazoo County — several houses near the Kalamazoo River in Comstock and Kalamazoo townships have been affected.

Shirley Leversee has lived in the same house for 60 years. She said this is the worst flooding she has ever seen. Her family was out sandbagging her house, trying to protect it from rising waters.

“Never like this,” Leversee said.

Firefighters had to use a boat to rescue Cheryl Spalding from her house Friday morning. She only had with her what she could fit inside a plastic trash bag.

“Nothing that can’t be replaced,” she said. “Nothing that can’t be replaced. I got my dogs. I’m a happy person. I got a dry, clean place to go. All that matters.”

The flood waters are expecting to keep rising this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The water should start to recede Sunday.

The American Red Cross has opened an emergency flood shelter at 3234 N. 3rd Street in Oshtemo Township. Many parts of West Michigan are experiencing issues with flooding, which has closed multiple roads.

