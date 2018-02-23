Photos: 2018 February flooding across W. MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Many communities across West Michigan have been affected by the February flooding.
Flooding where you live? You can send your photos and videos to us by emailing ReportIt@woodtv.com.
>>App users: Photos of 2018 February flooding
2018 February flooding across West Michigan
2018 February flooding across West Michigan x
Latest Galleries
-
Arianna Fontana Olympic medal gallery
-
Mikaela Shiffrin
-
Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier’s costumes through the years
-
Alpine Skiing Men’s Giant Slalom
-
Men’s figure skating and more
-
“Shirtless Tongan” hits his goals in ski race
-
USA Hockey Beats Slovakia
-
Men’s Short Program
-
Yuzuru Hanyu and Winnie the Pooh
-
Germany Wins Gold in Pairs’ Figure Skating
The flood waters are expecting to keep rising this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Many roads closed across West Michigan are closed due to the flooding. The American Red Cross has opened emergency shelters for people displaced by the flooding.
—-
Inside woodtv.com: