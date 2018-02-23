Photos: 2018 February flooding across W. MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Many communities across West Michigan have been affected by the February flooding.

Flooding where you live? You can send your photos and videos to us by emailing ReportIt@woodtv.com.

2018 February flooding across West Michigan View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Flooding in Comstock Township on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Flooding in Ionia County on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. The Cascade Dam on the Grand River in Cascade Township on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Flooding around Thornapple Lake near Hastings. (Feb. 22, 2018) A high Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids. (Feb. 22, 2018) A Feb. 22, 2018 photo of a flooded street in Lowell, Mich. Flooding around Thornapple Lake near Hastings. (Feb. 22, 2018) Flooding around Thornapple Lake near Hastings. (Feb. 22, 2018) Stony Creek flooded south of Pewamo in Ionia County on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2018. (Mike Scollon/ReportIt) A road in Kalamazoo closed for flooding. (Feb. 21, 2018) Drone 8 footage of flooding on the Muskegon River on Feb. 21, 2018. Sandbags hold back flooding in Mattawan. (Feb. 20, 2018) The dam on the Thornapple River in Barry County's Irving Township on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Webber Dam on the Grand River southeast of Lyons on Feb. 22, 2018. Flooding at Cutler Estates in Cutlerville on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. (Laurie Davidson-Westover via ReportIt) Flooding in Lowell on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Flooding near Kalamazoo on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.

The flood waters are expecting to keep rising this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Many roads closed across West Michigan are closed due to the flooding. The American Red Cross has opened emergency shelters for people displaced by the flooding.

