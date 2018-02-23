Photos: 2018 February flooding across W. MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Many communities across West Michigan have been affected by the February flooding.

The flood waters are expecting to keep rising this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Many roads closed across West Michigan are closed due to the flooding. The American Red Cross has opened emergency shelters for people displaced by the flooding.

