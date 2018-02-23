Photos: Van Andel Institute’s Winterfest 2018

Van Andel Institute’s 13th annual Winterfest Celebration was a benefit for Parkinson’s research, held on Feb. 22, 2018. It featured local restaurant food stations, a live auction and music provided by AB.
VAI Winterfest 2018
VAI Winterfest 2018 x
