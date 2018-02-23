Shelters open for those displaced by flooding

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The American Red Cross has opened shelters across West Michigan for people who have been displaced by flooding.

The shelters are expected to remain open throughout the weekend for people who become displaced by the flooding.

In Barry County, a shelter has been opened at the Commission of Aging building at 320 West Woodlawn Avenue in Hastings.

In Kent County, a shelter has been opened at Alpine Immanuel Baptist Church at 692 7 Mile Road NW in Comstock Park.

In Kalamazoo County, an emergency shelter has been opened at the Oshtemo Grange Hall at 3234 N 3rd Street in Oshtemo Township.

Many parts of West Michigan are experiencing issues with flooding, which has closed multiple roads.

