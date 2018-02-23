Snow conditions report: Feb. 23, 2018





Record-setting and flooding rains across Lower Michigan will once again force snow enthusiasts well to the north. Obviously, this eradicated any good snowpack across Lower Michigan, but once again, if you are willing to put some miles on the rig and head to the U.P., you will be able to find decent snow.

There will be two systems impacting the northern part of the state through this weekend. The second will be stronger but will supply the majority of the snow to the western sections of the U.P.

There are winter weather advisories for the first one and the second one has winter storm watches already out for Northwest Wisconsin and a winter storm warning for the Keweenaw Peninsula. Those watches will likely spread into the Western U.P. in later forecast periods.

Here’s a picture from some friends of mine who were lucky enough to begin their weekend early. This is snow falling across Paradise, Mich. Friday morning. Stay put, I’ll be in hot pursuit!

Here’s the current snow depth as of Friday morning across the Northern Michigan. Keep in mind more will fall across the central and western parts of the U.P.

Here’s the snowfall forecast for this weekend. Depending on the track of the low pressure system, it appears most of the accumulating snow will be west of Marquette.

It appears over the next ten days, the majority of the snow will fall across the U.P.

Temperatures once again this weekend will be in the 30s and 40s.

I checked out various ski resorts, considering the melt we experienced this week. Cannonsburg seems to be one of the few casualties. Bittersweet said they would be open along with ski resorts to the north. Caberfae said they turned on the snow guns again. The AMSOIL Championship Snowcross Series races in Mount Pleasant this weekend at Soaring Eagle Resort. Apparently, they ship in the snow.

If you plan on to drive to the U.P. this weekend and return Sunday, be aware that I think it will be quite windy Sunday and there will be cross wind for most of us traveling on U.S 31, US-131 and I-75. The wind will occasionally gust in excess of 40 mph as early as Sunday morning. Hopefully this does not close the Mighty Mac.

Looking ahead, it still appears warmer-than-average temperatures will persist into the final week of February and into very early March. I do expect the pattern to change by the second week of March to colder.

It’s after this period I think another round of winter cold will settle across the eastern half of the U.S. You can see the beginning stages of the pattern shift with the latest 8-14 day temperature outlook.

You can see it better with the latest CFSv2 extended outlook from March 19 through the March 29, 2018.

Cold is one part of the equation. The other is how much snow during the time frame. It still think we will receive a good snow event — if not two — through March. And to that end, as long as there’s cold and snow in the forecast, I will keep updating you with snow conditions reports.

