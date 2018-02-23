Sole Sisters take first step on Gazelle Girl journey

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- On April 22, 2018 thousands of women will hit the pavement in downtown Grand Rapids for the 6th annual Gazelle Girl race. Many of those women have already begun their training including a special group of women who are being supported by the organization Sole Sisters.

About Sole Sisters

Sole Sisters is a West Michigan non-profit organization that seeks to enrich the lives of women in transition through running and being active. Every year Sole Sisters holds a scholarship program to assist women who have set the goal to complete a running event, but may not have the proper support system in place or know where to begin.

Sole Sisters Scholarship recipients are new to the 10k or half marathon distance and will receive a scholarship and training support to complete either the Gazelle Girl 10k or Gazelle Girl Half Marathon on April 22, 2018. The scholarship package includes:

• Entry into either the Gazelle Girl 10K or Half Marathon

• Training gear

• Training schedule with group activities

• Mentor/peer support

• Boutique experience

eightWest and WOTV 4 Women are supporting The Gazelle Girl race and the Sole Sisters program and will be following two of the scholarship winners journey to race day!

Meet Betsie

Meet Heidi

Click here to register for Gazelle Girl 2018

5K, 10K, or Half Marathon!

