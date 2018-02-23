Earthen spillway dam fails in Barry County

IRVING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Barry County Emergency Management Department said an earthen spillway dam along the Thornapple River failed Friday morning.

The spillway dam is located near the intersection of McCann Road and Irving Road along the Thornapple River in Irving Township.

County officials are advising those who live downstream of the earthen dam to monitor river levels and prepare to leave their homes, if needed. An alert was sent to those in the affected area.

County officials remind residents that this is only the spillway dam; the river dam has not been affected.

Crews are waiting for sunrise to evaluate the damage to the earthen dam.

Thursday, Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf said the recent flooding has been the worst he has seen in his career.

The American Red Cross has opened a shelter at the Commission on Aging building at 320 West Woodlawn Avenue in Hastings. The shelter is expected to remain open throughout the weekend for people who become displaced by the flooding.

Residents are asked to report flooded roads so Barry County Emergency Management can keep a handle on the situation. That agency can be reached at 269.818.0362.

