Switzerland wins inaugural Olympic Alpine skiing team event

Gold: Switzerland

Silver: Austria

Bronze: Norway

Switzerland defeated Austria to win the gold medal in the Alpine skiing team event, which made its Olympic debut in PyeongChang.

Norway claimed the bronze medal over France.

The team event featured 16 teams of four athletes (two men and two women) arranged in a bracket-style, single-elimination format. A skier from each of the two competing nations raced down the course in a series of head-to-head slalom races.

The U.S. lost to Great Britain in the opening round. Both nations earned two points, but the tiebreaker (having the lower combined time of its fastest male and female competitor) allowed Great Britain to advance.

The U.S. was represented by Megan McJames, Nolan Kasper, Tricia Mangan and David Chodounsky.

This was the final Alpine skiing event at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Catch up on all of the highlights here:

