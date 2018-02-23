The Frauenthal Center is a gem in our community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Here in West Michigan, we’re really fortunate to have a place like the Frauenthal Center. It’s a place that brings fantastic entertainment to town and serves as a go-to location for special events.

Frauenthal is home to West Michigan Symphony, Muskegon Civic Theatre and Miss Michigan Scholarship Pageant. It is also a sought after wedding and meeting venue, art gallery space and home to the Smash Wine Bar & Bistro.

Upcoming events:

Million Dollar Quartet – March 3

The Music of Scott Joplin – March 4

Comedian Louie Anderson March 9

Frauenthal Center

425 West Western Avenue, Muskegon

frauenthal.org

Box Office: 231.727.8001

Photo Credit: Brenda Hoffman

