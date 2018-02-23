The Frauenthal Center is a gem in our community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Here in West Michigan, we’re really fortunate to have a place like the Frauenthal Center. It’s a place that brings fantastic entertainment to town and serves as a go-to location for special events.
Frauenthal is home to West Michigan Symphony, Muskegon Civic Theatre and Miss Michigan Scholarship Pageant. It is also a sought after wedding and meeting venue, art gallery space and home to the Smash Wine Bar & Bistro.
Upcoming events:
Million Dollar Quartet – March 3
The Music of Scott Joplin – March 4
Comedian Louie Anderson March 9
Frauenthal Center
425 West Western Avenue, Muskegon
frauenthal.org
Box Office: 231.727.8001
Photo Credit: Brenda Hoffman