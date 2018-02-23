Thornapple Lake continues to rise

HASTINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Those with property around Thornapple Lake are experiencing frigid water creep up their yards, and in some cases, into their homes.

Residents on the north side of the lake, specifically Cogswell Road, reported several inches of water rising into their homes.

Others on the opposite side of the lake are also monitoring the flooding closely.

“I came home and I’m going ‘Ah! It came up like feet!’ Just while I was gone,” Marcia Sherman said.

Her parents bought their home on Thornapple Lake Road in 1957. She’s used to flooding every few years and credits thoughtful neighbors who look out for one another.

“They got my stuff up even higher (off the shore) for me. Unfortunately, they lost their dock,” she said.

She was referring to Myron Hornby, who spent Friday afternoon searching the lake for his dock.

“All of our seven sections of dock are missing. We (saw) them yesterday and attempted to get them but came back today with a boat and motor,” he said. “We’ve seen (flooding) like this a couple times. There’s just nothing you can do with it. Work around it and learn from it.”

Camp Thornapple is also closed due to flooding. 24 Hour News 8 spotted two swans taking advantage of the higher waters Friday evening.

The swans appear to be enjoying the flooding at Camp Thornapple. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/3JrD1OWUm4 — Lynsey Mukomel (@lynseymukomel) February 23, 2018

