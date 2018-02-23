W. MI native David Harris retires from NFL

Related Coverage NFL player David Harris hosts camp at Houseman Field

West Michigan native and longtime middle linebacker David Harris has decided to retire from the NFL.

The former Ottawa Hills High School and University of Michigan standout spent most of his career manning the defense of the New York Jets before signing with the New England Patriots before last season.

After being drafted out of Michigan in the second round, Harris played for the Jets from 2007-2016 and then spent his final season with Super Bowl runner-up New England. He finished his career with 153 starts, 1,109 tackles, six interceptions and 36.5 sacks in 164 games.

