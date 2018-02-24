Driver who crashed head-on into deputy’s cruiser faces OWI charge

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland man was arrested for drunken driving on Friday after crashing head-on into a deputy’s cruiser, authorities say.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a possible drunken driver in the area of Bay Circle Court and Bay Circle Drive just before 7:30 p.m.

Police say a caller reported talking to a 58-year-old man driving a blue pick-up truck that appeared to be very intoxicated in a nearby driveway.

The driver of the truck left the area before police arrived, but not before driving through several neighboring yards.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Armstrong found the truck on Bay Circle Court.

Authorities say when Deputy Armstrong tried stopping the driver the two vehicles collided head-on. No one was injured in the crash.

The deputy was driving a fully marked police cruiser and activated the cruiser’s overhead lights prior to the crash.

As a result of the investigation the driver of the pick-up truck was arrested on an OWI charge.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

