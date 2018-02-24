Flood concerns continue as water begin to recede

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — When Riverview Drive turned into River Drive in Kalamazoo, Evan Curtis and some of his buddies decided to kayak the road.

“We thought it would be a great idea, like it’d be a great time.” Curtis said. “There’s a whole bunch of people kayaking, so we’re like, ‘Hey let’s go kayaking!’”

But it may not have been the smartest decision, according to the first responders who have to rescue dare devils like Curtis.

Floodwater can be treacherous. It didn’t take long for Curtis and the rest of his kayak club to figure that out.

“There was spots that where it was pretty questionable,” he said. “Once we got to the river that was crazy. It was going so fast.”

The Kalamazoo River crested Saturday morning at 11.5 feet.

Riverview Drive is one of several streets expected to remain closed as the waters slowly recede.

People are also dealing with issues on Thornapple Lake near Hastings.

“This is the worst it’s been since I’ve been here,” said Eugene Gibson, a year-round resident on Thornapple Lake.

Both the lake and Thornapple River have been over their banks for days.

Many homeowners along Thornapple Lake may not realize the damage the flood caused as some homes are vacation spots on the lake.

Gibson pitched in to help, even rowing out to retrieve one of his neighbor’s docks.

“Oh, it was pretty bad. It was pretty windy yesterday while I was trying to do this,” Gibson said.

While the water has stopped rising in some places, in other places, including Grand Rapids, it’s yet to crest.

The Grand River is expected to crest sometime around noon Sunday in Grand Rapids.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

