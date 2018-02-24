Flooding prompts local state of emergency in Kent Co.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County has declared a local state of emergency due to flooding throughout the county.

Kent County is among a growing list of areas who have declared local state of emergencies caused by widespread flooding throughout West Michigan.

The declaration is the first step to tracking activity and damage if the need to ask for state or federal assistance arises.

Earlier this week, Ottawa, Berrien, Ionia and Newaygo counties also declared to be in a state of emergency.

