Griffins top Wild at home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the season winds down, the Grand Rapids Griffins are making a push up the standings in the Central Division.

The Griffins came into the weekend in fourth place, but had an opportunity to move up the standings with two games against the second place Iowa Wild. On Saturday, the Griffins hosted the Wild and came away with a 2-1 victory.

Grand Rapids got off to an early lead thanks to a slap shot from Matt Ford. Also scoring was Matt Lorito who scored on an assist from Eric Tangradi.

New starting goaltender Tommy McCollum finished the game with 22 saves.

