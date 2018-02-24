Kalamazoo Metro Transit buses reroute due to flooding

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Metro Transit announced detour routes due to heavy flooding in Kalamazoo and surrounding areas.

Metro said on Friday that bus services would continue through the weekend, although any bus stops with standing water will not be serviced.

Impacted routes are listed here:

Route 1 Westnedge Inbound:

From Park and Crosstown; Left on Crosstown; Right on Howard; Right on Merrill; Right Wheaton; Left on Oak; Right on Vine; Left on Park and continue in route

Route 2 Portage Outbound:

Left onto Rose St.; Right onto Lovell; Left onto Westnedge; Left onto Crosstown; Follow right lane straight onto Balch; Right onto Burdick; Left onto Reed; Right onto Portage; Back into Regular Routing

Route 2 Portage Inbound:

Portage Left onto Alcott; Left onto Burdick; Right onto Inkster; Right onto Westnedge; Splits to become Park Street; Left onto Howard; Right onto Merrill; Right onto Wheaton; Left onto Oak; Right onto Vine; Left onto Park St; Right onto Michigan Ave; Left onto Rose into regular routing

Route 5 East Main Outbound:

Left Burdick; Right onto Paterson; Right onto Riverview; Left onto Gull Rd; Right onto Humphrey; Make the jog Right onto Charlotte; Left onto Sherwood; Left onto East Main

Route 5 East Main Inbound:

Right onto Sherwood; Right onto Charlotte; Right Humphrey; Left onto Bixby; Left onto Gull Rd; Right onto Riverview; Left onto Paterson; Left onto Burdick St

Route 8 Egleston Outbound:

Right onto Kalamazoo; Left onto Westnedge; Left onto Crosstown; Continue in right lane straight through the light onto Balch; Right onto Burdick; Left onto Reed; Right onto Fulford; Back to Regular

Route 8 Egleston Inbound:

Cork to Westnedge; Right onto Westnedge at split becomes Park St; Left onto Howard; Right onto Oakland; Merge onto Michigan; Left onto Rose St; Back into regular routing

Route 9 – Gull Road Outbound:

Left onto Burdick; Right onto Paterson, Right onto Riverview; Left onto Gull and continue regular routing

Route 9 – Gull Road Inbound:

Right onto Riverview; Left onto Paterson; Left onto Burdick; Back to the transportation center

Route 10 – Comstock Outbound:

Left onto Burdick; Right onto Paterson; Right onto Riverview; Left onto Gull Rd; Right onto Humphrey; Left onto Eastmain; Right onto Sprinkle; Left onto Comstock Ave; Back into regular routing

Route 10 – Comstock Inbound:

Right onto Sprinkle; Left onto E. Main; Right onto Humphrey; Right onto Bixby; Left onto Gull Rd; Right onto Riverview; Left onto Paterson; Left onto Burdick St and resume regular routing

Route 12 – Duke Outbound:

From Rose and Vine; Right onto Vine; Left onto Westnedge; Right onto Crosstown and continue in route

Route 12 – Duke Inbound:

From Crosstown and Howard; Left onto Howard; Right onto Merrill; Right Wheaton; Left onto Oak; Right onto Vine; Left onto Rose and continue in route

Route 13 – South Burdick Outbound:

From the Hospital; Right onto Vine; Left Westnedge; Left onto Crosstown continue straight in right lane onto Balch; Left onto Burdick; Service DHS (when DHS is OPEN); Outbound regular routing

Route 13 – South Burdick Inbound:

From DHS; Left onto Stockbridge; Right onto Balch; Right onto Park; Left onto Crosstown; Right onto Howard; Right onto Merrill; Right onto Wheaton; Left onto Oak; Right onto Vine; Left onto Burdick; Back into regular routing

A full list and map of detour routes can be found on the Metro Transit website.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

