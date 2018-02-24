Ken’s Fruit Market robbed, suspect sought

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a local grocery store in broad daylight Saturday morning.

Police responded to a call of an unarmed robbery just before 10:20 a.m. at Ken’s Fruit Market on the 2400 block of Eastern Avenue.

Police say a man threatened harm to store employees and demanded money.

The suspect was able to obtain an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away from the store shortly after, authorities say.

A suspect description was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. As we learn more we will bring you the latest online at woodtv.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

