Ken’s Fruit Market robbed, suspect sought

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a local grocery store in broad daylight Saturday morning.
Police responded to a call of an unarmed robbery just before 10:20 a.m. at Ken’s Fruit Market on the 2400 block of Eastern Avenue.
Police say a man threatened harm to store employees and demanded money.
The suspect was able to obtain an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away from the store shortly after, authorities say.
A suspect description was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. As we learn more we will bring you the latest online at woodtv.com.