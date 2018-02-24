Lowell wins fifth straight state title

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD)– Lowell made Michigan High School Athletic Association history with a state championship victory Saturday.

The Lowell wrestling team won its fifth straight team state championship at the Kalamazoo Events Center Saturday, making it just the third school in Michigan’s history to do so.

After getting off to a 13-0 start, Gaylord won three matches to cut the Red Arrows lead. The championship was sealed when Austin Boone won his match, giving Lowell a 34-12 lead.

At the end of the tournament, Lowell finished with a 43-17 win and a state championship.

