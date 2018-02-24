Photos: Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published:
The Grand Rapids Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Michigan took place on Feb. 24, 2018 in a swimming pool outside the Van Andel Arena in downtown Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dozens gathered Saturday to take part in a Polar Plunge outside the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids.

Proceeds from the event go towards helping thousands of Special Olympics athletes compete.

Check out some photos from the event:

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Michigan