Press Sec. Sanders on Olympics: ‘It’s been spectacular’

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is in South Korea as part of the presidential delegation for the closing ceremony.

“It’s exciting to be here,” said Sanders. “It’s really exciting to run into somebody from home. You wouldn’t think you’d come halfway across the world to see someone from back home in Arkansas.”

Sanders is part of the U.S. delegation led by President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump. Vice President Mike Pence led the U.S. delegation at the Opening Ceremony.

“It’s been spectacular,” said Sanders on attending her first couple events. “We’re so excited to be here and cheer on the U.S. Olympic team. It’s been a fast and quick trip but so far it’s been great.”

In addition to watching the men win curling gold, the delegation watched as Kyle Mack took silver in big air. Sanders noted the unity created during the Olympics.

“It’s something that everyone in the country can come together and be excited about,” added Sanders.

She also noted the importance of Pence meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the beginning of the games.

“(It) reaffirms the relations that we have with South Korea and continues to put the maximum pressure on North Korea,” said Sanders. “That’s something Ivanka was able to do last night. We had dinner with President Moon and First Lady Kim and had a great day spending time with her this morning. It’s really been a great day so far.”

Sanders joked she’s going to enjoy the competition and some local food while she can, because she has to return quickly for White House press briefings.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

