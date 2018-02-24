Red Cross opens emergency shelters in response to flooding

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — The American Red Cross of Michigan has responded to the widespread flooding this week by opening six shelters around Michigan.

Shelters operating this weekend are:

– Ingham County: Letts Community Center, 1220 W. Kalamazoo St., Lansing, MI 48915

– Berrien County: Berrien Springs Middle School, 1 Sylvester Ave., Berrien Springs, MI 49120

– Kent County: Alpine Immanuel Baptist Church, 692 7 Mile Rd. N.W., Comstock Park, MI 49321

– Barry County: Barry County Commission on Aging, 320 W. Woodlawn, Hastings, MI 49058

– St. Joseph County: Saint Joseph County Commission on Aging, 103 S. Douglas, Three Rivers, MI 49093

– Kalamazoo County: Douglas Community Center, 1000 W. Patterson St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007

In addition to have a warm place for people to stay, the Red Cross sent out a detailed list of what people should bring with them.

The list includes:

Prescription and emergency medication

Medical equipment such as a wheelchair/walker, oxygen, etc.

Extra clothing

Pillows

Blankets and sleeping bags

Hygiene supplies

Flashlight with extra batteries

Small board games

Books for entertainment

Specialty snacks and juices for those with dietary restrictions

Basic snacks

Baby food and formula

Diapers

Beach chair or camp chair

Identification

Insurance papers

Other comfort items

The Red Cross also noted pets are not allowed inside emergency shelters, except for service animals.

More information on how to stay safe during the February flooding can be found on their website.

