Red Cross opens emergency shelters in response to flooding

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — The American Red Cross of Michigan has responded to the widespread flooding this week by opening six shelters around Michigan.
Shelters operating this weekend are:
– Ingham County: Letts Community Center, 1220 W. Kalamazoo St., Lansing, MI 48915
– Berrien County: Berrien Springs Middle School, 1 Sylvester Ave., Berrien Springs, MI 49120
– Kent County: Alpine Immanuel Baptist Church, 692 7 Mile Rd. N.W., Comstock Park, MI 49321
– Barry County: Barry County Commission on Aging, 320 W. Woodlawn, Hastings, MI 49058
– St. Joseph County: Saint Joseph County Commission on Aging, 103 S. Douglas, Three Rivers, MI 49093
– Kalamazoo County: Douglas Community Center, 1000 W. Patterson St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007
In addition to have a warm place for people to stay, the Red Cross sent out a detailed list of what people should bring with them.
The list includes:
- Prescription and emergency medication
- Medical equipment such as a wheelchair/walker, oxygen, etc.
- Extra clothing
- Pillows
- Blankets and sleeping bags
- Hygiene supplies
- Flashlight with extra batteries
- Small board games
- Books for entertainment
- Specialty snacks and juices for those with dietary restrictions
- Basic snacks
- Baby food and formula
- Diapers
- Beach chair or camp chair
- Identification
- Insurance papers
- Other comfort items
The Red Cross also noted pets are not allowed inside emergency shelters, except for service animals.
More information on how to stay safe during the February flooding can be found on their website.