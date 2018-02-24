Sandbags available for pick-up and delivery in Kzoo neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Edison Neighborhood Association in Kalamazoo has sandbags readily available for pick-up and delivery in response to heavy flooding in the area.

The association tweeted Saturday morning that sandbags continue to be available for pick-up at 816 Washington Avenue and at Washington Square Apartments located at 710 Collins Street.

If residents need sandbags delivered they are asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety non-emergency phone number at 269.337.8994

On Friday volunteer groups filled the bags of sand in preparation to the anticipated weekend flooding.

