US wins Olympic gold in men’s curling

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

The American men have won the Olympic gold medal in curling in a stunning and decisive upset of Sweden.

John Shuster skipped the United States to a 10-7 victory on Saturday for only the second curling medal in U.S. history. Shuster was part of the other one, too, as the lead thrower on Pete Fenson’s bronze-winning team in Turin in 2006.

The Americans received a good luck call from Mr. T before the match. The King of Sweden was there, as was U.S. presidential daughter Ivanka Trump.

They saw Shuster convert a double-takeout for a five-ender in the eighth — an exceedingly rare score that made it 10-5 and essentially clinched the win.

___

5:05 p.m.

Norway’s third-place finish in the new Alpine skiing team event at the Pyeongchang Games has given the country a record 38 medals at a single Winter Olympics.

Norway leads the medals table with 13 gold, 14 silver and 11 bronze. That breaks the record set at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics by the Americans, who won 37 medals.

Norwegian Alpine skier Nina Haver-Loeseth says her teammates have been “doing so well and you’re standing there and you’re watching them on the podium and it’s just a really nice feeling yourself. So that kind of pushed us to just give it our all.”

Norway’s previous best medal haul at the Winter Olympics was 26, which they won at the 1994 Lillehammer Games and the 2014 Sochi Games.

___

4:45 p.m.

There’s been a close call early in the men’s curling final at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

With the Americans and Swedes tied 2-all in the fourth end, a Swedish last throw left some question which stone was closer to the middle of the target area, known as the button.

Usually, the teams can just figure it out with the naked eye. But this time they needed an umpire, who came out with a measuring stick that checks which stone is closer to the center, and which team will score a point.

One end of the arm goes in the middle of the target area. The umpire swings it around and, based on how far each rock moves a rod, he can tell which rock is closer.

In this case, the American stone was a few millimeters closer, giving them a steal of one point and a 3-2 lead.

___

4:35 p.m.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s daughter has paid a visit to the American team’s headquarters at the Pyeongchang Games to meet with Olympians.

Ivanka Trump gave a presidential challenge coin to Garrett Hines, a former U.S. bobsledder and Army reservist. She thanked him for his service.

Hines asked Ivanka Trump if her favorite sport was bobsledding, and she laughed. She said her kids’ favorite is bobsledding, but she prefers skiing.

Ivanka Trump arrived in South Korea on Friday and told President Moon Jae-in that she would use her visit to advocate maximum pressure on North Korea to halt its nuclear program.

On Saturday, Ivanka Trump watched snowboarders go on runs at the Big Air jump and saw American snowboarder Kyle Mack take a silver medal.

___

4:30 p.m.

Iivo Niskanen has captured Finland’s first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Games.

He beat out Russian Alexander Bolshunov with a strong sprint to the finish in the 50 kilometer mass start on Saturday.

Bolshunov took the silver and teammate Andrey Larkov won the bronze. It’s the first time in 11 races that Norway has failed to medal in a cross-country race here.

It turned into a two-man race with about 11 kilometers remaining as Bolshunov and Niskanen opened more than a 1-minute lead over the rest of the pack. But with just more than a kilometer remaining, Niskanen took off and Bolshunov had nothing left in the tank to catch him.

Niskanen won the marathon event in 2 hours, 8 minutes, 22.1 seconds — more than 18 seconds ahead of Bolshunov.

The Norwegians raced without Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, who decided to skip the final men’s race of the Olympic Games and return home to Norway despite having a chance to become the only Olympian at the Pyeongchang Games to win four gold medals.

___

4:15 p.m.

A Russian bobsledder who tested positive for a banned substance at the Pyeongchang Olympics has admitted doping and been disqualified from the games.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says Nadezhda Sergeeva has accepted a provisional suspension but reserves the right “to seek the elimination or reduction” of her expected ban from the sport.

Sergeeva, who wore a T-shirt at the start of the games that said “I don’t do doping,” was the second Russian to test positive at the Olympics. She placed 12th in her event. Curler Alexander Krushelnitsky also tested positive and returned his bronze medal from the mixed doubles competition.

The Russian delegation said in a statement that the substance Sergeeva tested positive for was trimetazidine, a medication used to treat angina. It affects metabolism and is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Russian athletes are competing under the Olympic flag rather than their own and wearing neutral uniforms after the country’s national federation was suspended for operating a doping scheme at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Russia is waiting to hear if the International Olympic Committee will end the suspension and allow the country to march under its flag at Sunday’s closing ceremony.

___

