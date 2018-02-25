2 trapped, airlifted after crash near Mecosta

MILLBROOK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were seriously injured in a crash involving a semi-truck southeast of Mecosta Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of 30th Avenue/M-66 and 5 Mile Road in Millbrook Township.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says a pickup truck had tried to make a U-turn in the intersection directly into the path of a semi. The semi driver tried to avoid a crash, but still broadsided the pickup. The semi jackknifed; both vehicles ended up in the ditch.

The two people in the pickup were trapped inside. They were freed by firefighters and then airlifted to a Grand Rapids hospital. Both were later listed in critical condition.

The driver of the semi sustained minor injuries. Family members took him to a hospital in Lakeview for treatment.

The names of the people involved were not released Sunday night.

Authorities say neither speed nor alcohol appear to have been factors in the crash.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

