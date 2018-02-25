2 trapped, airlifted after crash near Mecosta

MILLBROOK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were seriously injured in a crash involving a semi-truck southeast of Mecosta Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of 30th Avenue/M-66 and 5 Mile Road in Millbrook Township.
The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says a pickup truck had tried to make a U-turn in the intersection directly into the path of a semi. The semi driver tried to avoid a crash, but still broadsided the pickup. The semi jackknifed; both vehicles ended up in the ditch.
The two people in the pickup were trapped inside. They were freed by firefighters and then airlifted to a Grand Rapids hospital. Both were later listed in critical condition.
The driver of the semi sustained minor injuries. Family members took him to a hospital in Lakeview for treatment.
The names of the people involved were not released Sunday night.
Authorities say neither speed nor alcohol appear to have been factors in the crash.