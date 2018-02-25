KDPS: Body found in floodwaters in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A body was found in floodwaters in Kalamazoo Sunday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Police told 24 Hour News 8 that authorities recovered the body of an adult man in water near Riverview Drive on the city’s northwest side Sunday.

The body was found near a viaduct for trains to cross the Kalamazoo River, police said.

Authorities have not released the name of the man or cause of death at this time.

This is a breaking news story. 24 Hour News 8 has a crew heading to the scene. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

