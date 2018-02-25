Fans reflect on unforgettable Olympics experience in Pyeongchang

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — After weeks of watching some of the greatest athletes in the world compete in Pyeongchang, we have reached the closing ceremony of this year’s Winter Olympics.

“It’s exciting, it’s been a good Olympics,” said Cecil Bleiker, a Team USA fan.

From Lindsey Vonn taking bronze and becoming the winningest female alpine skier, to the men’s curling team winning historic gold – it was quite a run for Team USA in South Korea.

“It’s been really fun. The curling team winning gold was really fun. The cross-country skiers for the US did so well. It’s nice to see the sports that haven’t been performing really do well here,” Bleiker said.

This year’s Winter Olympics experience has come with memories that will last a lifetime not only for the athletes, but for the fans as well.

“I think the favorite memory here is the Korean people here have been really good and the volunteers have been fantastic and very helpful,” Bleiker said.

As many begin their journey back home, the focus now shifts to the Summer Olympics taking place in Tokyo in 2020.

“I’d love to go to Tokyo. I think it’ll be another games that is a fantastic games,” Bleiker said. “I’ve met some of the organizers here and they’re prepared and looking forward to their games.”

