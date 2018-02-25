Man behind viral 2013 flooding photo monitoring Grand River again

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who took the iconic Grand River fish photo during the 2013 flooding is once again monitoring river levels outside his office.

Dr. Gary Anderson has an optometry practice, Anderson Eye Care, on the bottom floor of the Riverfront Plaza Building in downtown Grand Rapids.

His front row seat to the flooding became a viral photo five years ago, when he captured a pike swimming by his office window.

“A little bit exciting, but also very scary [because] we did not know if the windows were gonna hold,” Dr. Anderson told 24 Hour News 8.

The windows that face the river were designed for aquariums and are four inches thick, so his office didn’t experience anything severe in 2013.

In addition to that photo, his practice also witnessed ducks, debris and other curious fish that swam up to the window during the ordeal.

The windows were reinforced five years ago with fresh caulk and seal, so Dr. Anderson feels confident they won’t have any problems this weekend.

