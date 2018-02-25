Peeping charge after camera found in sub shop restroom





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man faces a peeping charge after a girl spotted a cellphone recording in the restroom of a Grand Rapids sandwich shop.

The incident happened Saturday at Penn Station East Coast Subs on 28th Street east of Breton Road.

The girl saw the cellphone hidden above a light in the women’s restroom and told her father.

“She said, ‘Dad, I was washing my hands and I looked up and there was a camera recording me and I had already used the bathroom so it got me on camera,” Quantez Phillips told 24 Hour News 8 Sunday.

Phillips informed restaurant staff and then took to Facebook Live to show that the phone was recording and warn others.

Kent County jail records show 20-year-old Brandyn Rosa is being held on a felony charge of capturing/distributing an image of an unclothed person. He has not yet been arraigned; that could happen as early as Monday.

Phillips told 24 Hour News 8 the suspect is an employee at the sandwich shop.

It’s not yet known how long the phone was in the bathroom, how many women may have been recorded or if any of the images were distributed. Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Online Michigan State Police records show Rosa’s only other criminal charge in Michigan was for possession of marijuana in June 2016. Rosa pleaded guilty and received probation.

