GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The annual Little Black Dress party held Feb. 24, 2018, at the JW Marriott in downtown Grand Rapids benefited Susan G. Komen. The event was emceed by 24 Hour News 8’s Heather Walker.
Little Black Dress 2018
Little Black Dress 2018 x
Latest Galleries
-
Best Images from the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics Closing Ceremony
-
Russians win hockey gold
-
U.S. Men’s Curling Team Wins Gold
-
Michigan’s Kyle Mack takes silver in Big Air
-
Ester Ledecka makes history in Pyeongchang
-
Arianna Fontana Olympic medal gallery
-
Mikaela Shiffrin
-
Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier’s costumes through the years
-
Alpine Skiing Men’s Giant Slalom
-
Men’s figure skating and more
>>Photos: Little Black Dress 2018