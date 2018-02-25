Photos: South Korea 2018 closing ceremony

Nexstar Broadcast Group Published: Updated:
PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 25: Fireworks explode as entertainers perform during the "Countdown: Dream for Tomorrow" segment during the Closing Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (WOOD) — The 2018 Winter Olympics can to a close in Pyeongchang, South Korea Sunday night.

Here is a look at some of the best moments from the closing ceremony:

>>App users: Photos from the 2018 closing ceremony | Complete Winter Olympics coverage

PHOTOS: South Korea 2018 closing ceremony