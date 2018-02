FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Southbound US-131 near Three Rivers is closed Sunday due to a crash.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on southbound US-131 at M-60 in St. Joseph County’s Fabius Township, south of Three Rivers. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Dispatchers told 24 Hour News 8 that the crash involves a semi-truck.

It’s unknown if there are any injuries or what led up to the crash.

