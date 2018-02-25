Strong winds knock out power to 25K+ across MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 25,000 Consumers Energy customers across Michigan are without power Sunday morning.
Consumers Energy told 24 Hour News 8 that strong winds are causing most of the outages. The strong winds are making it difficult for crews to get power back on to the 25,170 customers affected.
A wind advisory has been issued for most of West Michigan until 2 p.m. Sunday. Wind gusts as high as 50 mph are expected.
As for 6:15 a.m., the following counties have customers without power:
Allegan County: 1,819
Barry County: 614
Calhoun County: 1,304
Ionia County: 191
Kalamazoo County: 3,020
Kent County: 7,338
Newaygo County: 826
Mecosta County: 538
Montcalm County 497
Ottawa County: 658
Van Buren County: 2,156
The utility company cautions you should never approach a downed power line, and should assume a downed line is a power line rather than a telephone or cable line. People who come across a downed line should stay at least 25 feet away from it or anything it is touching, and call 911 and Consumers at 800.477.5050 immediately.