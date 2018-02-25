Susan Shaw honored with Silver Circle Award





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — 24 Hour News 8’s Susan Shaw is joining the Silver Circle.

The prestigious award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences marks at least 25 years of excellence in the TV industry and community service.

Susan has been a member of the WOOD TV8 team for 23 years, during which time she helped launch the 10 p.m. newscast on WXSP and establish our downtown studio at the Grand Rapids Art Museum. These days, you can watch her anchor 24 Hour News 8 at noon, 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., as well as special event coverage.

Poised and professional, Susan has been a cornerstone of WOOD TV8’s coverage of news including ArtPrize, local and state elections, and the funerals of three local police officers who fell in the line of duty. She has moderated debates and town halls. She also played key roles in covering the deaths of President Gerald R. Ford and later his wife, Betty Ford. Susan was also a leader in WOOD TV8’s initiative to educate women about dense breast tissue and how it affects cancer screenings.

Her talent and dedication previously earned her an Emmy for best news anchor in Michigan.

Investing in her community, Susan sits on the Bissell Pet Foundation grant committee and the leadership board of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Foundation. She’s also a supporter of the “I Understand” suicide prevention and mental health awareness organization.

“Her compassionate and sensitive anchoring has been noted by viewers,” WOOD TV8 News Director Dan Boers said of Susan in a statement. “While she doesn’t do it for the recognition, I believe that Susan’s hard work, years of service and commitment to West Michigan viewers are deserving of this coveted Silver Circle honor.”

Susan, a native of metro Detroit, has a bachelor’s degree in communications from Oakland University and master’s degree in counseling and psychology from Western Michigan University. Before joining WOOD TV8 in 1994, she worked for WNEM in Saginaw, WPDE in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, WEYI in Clio and WWTV/WWUP in Cadillac.

This year’s Silver Circle Award recipients were honored Sunday at a ceremony at the Townsend Hotel in metro Detroit.

Susan joins her co-workers Target 8 investigator Henry Erb (2009) and Storm Team 8 chief meteorologist Bill Steffen (2013), as well as former colleagues Suzanne Geha (2001) and Craig James (2007), in the Silver Circle.

