To The Point: Rep. Brinks, Senate candidate Pensler





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State legislators are working to address inappropriate behavior in the workplace, on college campuses and even in Lansing.

Rep. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, is among those leading the charge.

“What we’re talking about, the three main principles that we introduced this last week as a group of women legislators were prevention, protection and accountability,” Brinks said. “Trying to develop policies not only for our workplace but also to encourage educational settings to adopt those. Everything from elementary schools to high schools to universities and colleges. Obviously, that’s been the subject of much of the news attention lately so that is one of our primary concerns.”

Republican Sandy Pensler also sits down with Political Reporter Rick Albin to talk about his run for U.S. Senate.

Hear more from Brinks and Pensler on this Feb. 25, 2018 edition of “To The Point.”

