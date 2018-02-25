Watch every USA freeskiing medal win at 2018 Winter Olympics

Between halfpipe and slopestyle, Team USA’s freeskiers grabbed a total of four medals at the PyeongChang Olympics.
Each of the medal-winning runs can be found below.
Men’s Slopestyle
Gold: Oystein Braaten, Norway
Silver: Nick Goepper, United States
Bronze: Alex Beaulieu-Marchand, Canada
Women’s Halfpipe
Gold: Cassie Sharpe, Canada
Silver: Marie Martinod, France
Bronze: Brita Sigourney, United States
Men’s Halfpipe
Gold: David Wise, United States
Silver: Alex Ferreira, United States
Bronze: Nico Porteous, New Zealand