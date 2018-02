GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Aero Med has been called to the scene after a child was struck by a tractor in Newaygo County Monday morning.

Dispatchers told 24 Hour News 8 the incident happened shortly before 9 a.m. in the 7500 block of Baldwin Avenue in Garfield Township, west of Newaygo.

It’s unknown what led up to the incident or the extent of the child’s injuries.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew heading to the scene. Check back with woodtv.com and tune into 24 Hour News 8 for updates.

