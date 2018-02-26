Baby hospitalized; day care worker off job

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County authorities are investigating after a baby stopped breathing at an Allendale Township day care and had to be hospitalized.

The incident happened Feb. 19 at Rainbow Child Care on Edgewater Drive off of Lake Michigan Drive. The 3-month-old boy was hospitalized in Grand Rapids, treated and released.

Since then, there have been two more reports of incidents involving three other children. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says parents raised concerns their children were assaulted by a staff member.

Authorities say they are investigating the actions of at least one employee at the day care. A 22-year-old staff member has been placed on leave.

The case will go to the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office for a decision on what, if any, charges are appropriate following the completion of the investigation.

