Driver rescued from flooded vehicle in Grandville

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A man had to be rescued after he tried to drive his vehicle through a flooded road in Grandville Monday morning.
It happened around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Busch Drive and Sanford Avenue. Dispatchers told 24 Hour News 8 that authorities had to use a front-end loader to rescue the driver.
As of Monday morning, the Kent County Road Commission said Busch Drive and Sanford Avenue were both closed due to flooding. 24 Hour News 8 saw a sign on Sanford Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Monday indicating the road was closed.
It’s unknown at this time if the driver was injured.
The National Weather Service advises drivers who see water covering the roadway to “turn around, don’t drown.”
