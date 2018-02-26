Driver rescued from flooded vehicle in Grandville

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A man had to be rescued after he tried to drive his vehicle through a flooded road in Grandville Monday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Busch Drive and Sanford Avenue. Dispatchers told 24 Hour News 8 that authorities had to use a front-end loader to rescue the driver.

As of Monday morning, the Kent County Road Commission said Busch Drive and Sanford Avenue were both closed due to flooding. 24 Hour News 8 saw a sign on Sanford Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Monday indicating the road was closed.

There was a water rescue in Grandville this morning after a man got trapped in his vehicle. Here’s what @WOODTV knows https://t.co/0rDWn41ol8 pic.twitter.com/9f2TKKEdpe — Marvis Herring (@Marvis_WOODTV8) February 26, 2018

It’s unknown at this time if the driver was injured.

The National Weather Service advises drivers who see water covering the roadway to “turn around, don’t drown.”

