Have a stylish wardrobe – without breaking the bank

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Keeping your wardrobe up to date and stylish means knowing where to shop! If you can get a deal, that’s even better, right? Well, that’s just what you’ll find at Goodwill. Today eightWest is joined by Kim from Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids and Anne a loyal goodwill shopper.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Shop Hop

March 24th 10am-3pm.

Goodwill is chartering a bus and take shoppers to 4 of their stores and provide lunch from Blue Spoon. If you want to learn more or get the invite, you can email shophop@goodwillgr.org

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

